Marko shrugs off Verstappen’s virtual Mercedes drive

© SilverHub

Jul.8 (GMM) Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 future looks set to dominate headlines yet again this week, as tensions continue to rise at Red Bull Racing. The British Grand Prix weekend delivered both highs and lows for the reigning world champion. After claiming a surprise pole at Silverstone, Verstappen endured a difficult and slippery race to finish just fifth. Behind the scenes, speculation is swirling once again—not only about Verstappen’s long-term future, but also about the stability of Christian Horner’s leadership. According to De Limburger, Horner is now under fresh scrutiny from Red Bull’s top shareholders, Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya, after upgrades failed to deliver the promised leap in performance. There are even whispers that Horner had yet another clash with Verstappen’s father Jos, adding further strain to the already fragile team dynamics. Sky Deutschland pundit Ralf Schumacher believes Verstappen has emotionally pulled back. "I think he has distanced himself a bit more," Schumacher observed. "Even though qualifying was good, he is realising more and more that Red Bull is just not that good anymore." Dutch journalist Erik van Haren agrees the pressure on Horner is mounting, while former driver Christijan Albers said Red Bull's fate is increasingly tied to one man. "Verstappen is their greatest asset. You could almost say they’re doomed without him," Albers said. "And if Max leaves, I see no reason how Horner can stay." Albers believes a decision between Red Bull and Mercedes for 2026 could come in the next fortnight. Adding a spark to the ongoing rumours, sim racing fans spotted Verstappen streaming over the weekend—driving a virtual Formula 1 car in Mercedes colours. Dr Helmut Marko, however, brushed off the symbolism. "I didn't notice that," the 82-year-old told Osterreich. "But why shouldn't he? In real life, Max usually drives an Aston Martin, a Ferrari, or an Audi. So it doesn't matter if he also drives a Mercedes." Some believe the flexibility Verstappen enjoys at Red Bull, including such personal freedoms, is one of the team’s best remaining arguments to keep him. But Dutch sports marketing expert Bob van Oosterhout thinks even the idea of Verstappen joining Mercedes is not so far-fetched. "Does Max fit a brand like Mercedes in terms of character and personality? No, not at all," he told Formule 1. "But that’s exactly why he fits so well. Opposites attract." Marko, however, is not giving anything away on the subject. "He could be in talks," the Red Bull advisor acknowledged. "But there are no current developments." And crucially, Marko reiterated that Verstappen remains contractually tied to Red Bull through 2028 unless specific exit clauses are triggered—none of which, he says, have been met. "That’s exactly right," he confirmed. Looking ahead, Marko hopes a final round of upgrades at Spa could help bring Verstappen back into pole position territory—but not into championship contention. "Yes," he said, "but the world championship is still over. "It’s now just between (Lando) Norris and (Oscar) Piastri—although Norris has made an impressive comeback with two sensational races."]]>

