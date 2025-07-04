Marko insists Verstappen is not free to join Mercedes

Jul.4 (GMM) Amid intensifying rumours at Silverstone, Dr Helmut Marko has attempted to shut down speculation about Max Verstappen’s future with a blunt assessment.

"He hasn't signed and he can't," the Red Bull motorsport advisor told Kleine Zeitung, referring to swirling claims that Verstappen’s exit clauses have been triggered and that he’s preparing to sign with Mercedes for 2026 and beyond.

Despite the tension, Verstappen remained characteristically guarded with the media. When asked directly why his management was speaking with Mercedes, the quadruple world champion responded:

"Who says that?"

"Mercedes," the reporter replied.

Verstappen also dismissed suggestions that he would only stay at Red Bull if Christian Horner was removed.

"I don't know anything about that," he said.

As for whether his contract’s exit clauses are currently active, Verstappen declined to answer.

"I don't talk about my contract. That makes it a bit easier for everyone. I honestly have nothing to add to what I said last week."

While Verstappen appeared calm, Marko expressed growing irritation with the relentless speculation.

"It's just getting annoying now," said the 82-year-old. "The same questions all the time and we always give the same answers, because nothing has changed in the initial situation."

Still, some believe something significant is brewing. McLaren CEO Zak Brown said, "I have the feeling something is up," and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher echoed that view.

"I get the feeling that Dr Marko has given up the fight for Verstappen," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. "He understands that Verstappen is likely to leave – and then the even bigger problem is the way the team is set up.

"They now have a designer who doesn't have a handle on designing that car."

One theory is that Mercedes could buy time by re-signing George Russell now and keeping Kimi Antonelli as a fallback plan. Some even suspect that Toto Wolff’s half-hour meeting in Austria with Alpine’s Flavio Briatore may have involved discussions about loaning Antonelli to Alpine.

"There's a lot going on and a lot of talks," said 18-year-old Antonelli on Thursday. "But I'm happy at Mercedes and not looking for alternatives."

Should Antonelli go to Alpine, it could jeopardise Franco Colapinto’s position. Despite underwhelming results, the Argentine driver brings significant commercial support.

Notably, former Red Bull and Sergio Perez sponsor Claro has suddenly returned to the paddock — now aligned with Colapinto and Alpine.

"We have been present in this sport for several years and now we return," said Claro Argentina CEO Julio Porras Zadik. "We are very excited to support Franco at this key moment."]]>

