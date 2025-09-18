Marko gives Verstappen nod for 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours

Max Verstappen has secured approval from Dr Helmut Marko to contest the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2026, though Le Mans remains off limits.

The Dutchman earned his Nordschleife permit last weekend by completing the required laps in a detuned Porsche Cayman GT4, meaning he can now progress into GT3 competition.

"I think it's great that a Formula 1 driver, who has a variety of commitments besides racing - simulator, marketing and PR appointments - still takes the time for something like this with such enthusiasm," Marko told RTL.

The 82-year-old also questioned the licensing requirements that forced Verstappen to prove himself in low-powered machinery. "And then this German procedure, where a four-time world champion has to prove he can drive around the Ring in a 240-hp Porsche, is unique," Marko said.

"But he took all of that on himself, even though he's probably already done 1000 laps around the Nurburgring in the simulator. So he wasn't unprepared."

Asked if he had already cleared Verstappen to enter the 24-hour race next year, Marko replied: "Yes!" He also acknowledged Red Bull’s recent dip in form helped spark Verstappen’s interest in endurance racing.

"The Nurburgring and the Nordschleife are, of course, something that fascinates every racer. During the time when our car wasn't competitive, it was his great passion. Now both are working. I'm sure he'll compete, and he'll be prepared enough to challenge for the overall victory."

But when it comes to Le Mans, Marko drew the line. "Le Mans is not on the program," he insisted. "Le Mans is a different story. The speed differences and the different categories are even greater there. For now: endurance racing only at the Nurburgring!"