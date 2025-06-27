Marko and Steiner weigh in on McLaren driver strategy

Jun.27 (GMM) Despite leading the world championship, Oscar Piastri insists McLaren hasn’t elevated him to number 1 driver status. "Nope," the Australian replied coolly when asked if his 22-point advantage — helped by Lando Norris colliding with him in Canada — meant McLaren would now start imposing team orders. That approach is welcomed by Norbert Haug, the former Mercedes motorsport chief who worked closely with McLaren during his tenure. "I'm glad they are giving their drivers a fair chance to fight for the title," Haug said. "I hope it continues because it's real motorsport and that's how it should be. "They'll just have to live with isolated incidents like what we saw in Canada. At some point it will be very difficult for them, but I believe that Andrea Stella and Zak Brown can keep it under control. "Their position at the moment should be seen as a role model." But not everyone agrees. Former Haas team boss Gunther Steiner believes McLaren's reluctance to choose a lead driver could cost them. "McLaren needs a team order now," he told Bild. "There's no other way to beat (Max) Verstappen. "It's certainly being discussed internally, but I think those in charge don't want to upset their drivers. They're hoping the issue will resolve itself by one of the drivers being eliminated from the title race. "But that's playing with fire," Steiner warned. "McLaren must act, or they'll be overtaken." Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko also weighed in, suggesting Norris should have been the one to continue in Montreal. "What I said was that in a collision like that, the rear tyre is the one that is usually damaged," he told Austria’s Osterreich. "But Piastri was lucky to be able to continue. "At some point, his luck will run out too." Still, Piastri isn’t getting carried away by his current lead over his teammate. "Your version of healthy is much bigger than mine," the 24-year-old laughed when a journalist described his 22-point buffer as comfortable. "I think, for me, I just want — and we all want — a fair opportunity, especially in the drivers' championship, because ultimately it can only be one of us." He also dismissed the idea that private talks are already underway about establishing a number 1 within the team. "I think the situation has to change dramatically to start having those conversations. "So no, I'm not willing to enter those talks at all."]]>

