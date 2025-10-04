Marko admits Red Bull interest in Dunne

Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed that Alex Dunne is in talks about joining the Red Bull driver program.

The 19-year-old Irishman announced in Singapore that he has parted ways with McLaren’s academy, immediately fuelling speculation of a move to Red Bull.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland, Marko acknowledged the discussions. "Alex Dunne is a very fast, aggressive, young driver. He's a good fit for Red Bull. Now that he's available, he's someone we'll definitely be talking to," he said.

The Austrian, however, noted that Dunne has been "making a lot of mistakes", even if his comments suggest there is real substance to the rumours. Beyond Max Verstappen, whose place is secure, Red Bull’s 2026 lineup remains unsettled.

Isack Hadjar is contracted but it is undecided whether he will step up to the senior team or continue leading Racing Bulls.

Yuki Tsunoda is increasingly linked with a Honda-backed reserve role at Aston Martin, while teenager Arvid Lindblad looks set to move into F1 with Racing Bulls.

Liam Lawson is still waiting for clarity but is expected to stay on for a second season.

Speculation also continues that Alex Albon could return to Red Bull as Verstappen’s teammate.

A spokesman told Sport1: "A decision on who will drive alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing in 2026 has not been made, nor has a decision been made on who will get the two seats at Racing Bulls."