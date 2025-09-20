Manager: Verstappen’s Red Bull stay depends on 2026

Max Verstappen’s long-term future in Formula 1 will hinge on Red Bull’s competitiveness under the 2026 rules, according to his manager Raymond Vermeulen.

"Before the summer break, it was clear that we're committed to Red Bull for 2026," Vermeulen told De Telegraaf in Baku. "I think it's the right decision. "Even if Max could have triggered his performance clause, it's questionable whether he would have done so."

He admitted, however, that there were times when leaving was considered. "Of course. There have been times when Red Bull really came up short," said Vermeulen, who co-manages the quadruple world champion with Max's father Jos.

"It's understandable then that you think to yourself – what if we fall even further? But just look at the seasons. Red Bull has always found its way back up at some point."

Vermeulen said the upcoming regulation overhaul will be decisive. "Max wants to win more championships in the future. He's not ready yet in that regard, but he is dependent on the equipment. So I think 2026 will be a very important year, in which his future in Formula 1 will be determined."

On approaches from rival teams, he was blunt. "It's not all that exciting, you know. Everyone's calling everyone. Or don't you think Toto (Wolff) is calling Charles Leclerc? That's just another puzzle everyone's trying to solve for themselves."

Vermeulen also underlined the importance of Red Bull giving Verstappen room to pursue other racing passions. "Max has a lot of freedom at Red Bull," he admitted. "We've always been open about Max's wishes. And they see Max blossom when he talks about racing a GT3 car, for example. And what's better than having a happy driver in your team?"

He also noted Verstappen’s growing involvement in sim racing and Verstappen.com Racing. "Racing is his passion, whether it’s F1, GT3 or the sim," Vermeulen said, pointing also to the driver’s new Pro Simulation venture.

As for his own workload, Vermeulen smiled: "I'm working on it seven days a week. It's very diverse – from sponsorships to contracts to personal matters. All in all, we work with a team of about 25 people. It's a real undertaking. And it feels like a fantastic story that we're still working on."