Jos Verstappen hits back at 'headless chicken' rumours

Max Verstappen’s potential switch to Mercedes is dominating the Formula 1 rumour mill ahead of the British Grand Prix, with claims he may have already agreed in principle to the move.

According to Sky Italia, the only remaining hurdle is approval from the Mercedes board, needed to authorise both Verstappen’s sizeable salary and a buyout clause from Red Bull said to be worth over $130 million.

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos believes Verstappen’s current contract contains two active exit clauses that now give him freedom to leave.

“One is activated if Max is not in the top two drivers,” he told Ziggo Sport. “And if Red Bull is not in the top three constructors, the other one will also be activated. I am 100% sure of the clauses.”

However, Verstappen’s father and co-manager Jos has hit back strongly at the speculation.

“Doornbos is talking like a headless chicken,” he said. Respected De Telegraaf journalist Erik van Haren, known for his close ties to the Verstappen camp, also played down the story.

“Mercedes’ interest is there, we know that, but as far as I know, there is no official offer,” he said. “In reality, nothing has changed compared to last week.”

Still, it’s believed that an offer from Mercedes may be pending final approval from the board. Some insiders suggest there is hesitance over the staggering financial commitment, with some board members questioning whether such a costly driver is needed.

“Regardless of the driver lineup, the Silver Arrows could have the best car on the grid in 2026,” Sky Italia noted. Meanwhile, Mercedes may have already offered George Russell a one-year contract extension, a deal he is rumoured to have rejected.

According to British commentator Martin Brundle, Russell is now “ringing around” rival team bosses in search of alternative options for 2026.

With so much uncertainty swirling around both Red Bull and Mercedes, the Verstappen saga looks set to dominate headlines throughout the Silverstone weekend.

Doornbos, for one, remains convinced, with the 43-year-old insisting: “He’s leaving (Red Bull). We knew the Red Bull fairytale would end at some point, as much as you would like to see it continue.”