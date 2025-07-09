Hulkenberg nearly signed by Red Bull and Ferrari

Jul.9 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg’s long-awaited first Formula 1 podium at Silverstone has reignited talk of the opportunities that slipped through his fingers during a career spanning nearly 250 grands prix.

At 37, the Sauber driver is the third-oldest on the current grid, behind only Lewis Hamilton, 40, and 43-year-old Fernando Alonso. Yet it was only on Sunday that he finally stood on the podium for the first time.

"For me, his performances put him among the top five drivers in Formula 1," Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Sport Bild. "He regularly beats drivers who have a clear material advantage over him.

"One can only pay respect to Nico. The podium was long overdue."

Max Verstappen was first to congratulate Hulkenberg in parc ferme, with others from across the paddock quick to follow.

"He's one of the best drivers on the grid who's never had the opportunity to have a proper car underneath him," Alonso said. "I'm really, really happy for him."

Carlos Sainz agreed: "Nico has always been among the top five. His level of talent and race execution is incredible.

"Honestly, the fact that people kept cursing him out for not having any podium finishes was completely irrelevant."

Gunther Steiner, who brought Hulkenberg back to the grid with Haas after a stint on the sidelines, reflected on the qualities that made the German indispensable.

"He's one of the best drivers, but he never had the luck to be in the right car at the right time," Steiner told RTL.

"And what makes him special is that he’s remained completely grounded—no ego, no stardom. He's still made a good living in Formula 1 and is highly valued."

Steiner continued: "I brought him in because I knew what he could do. We needed someone to push the team forward, and he delivered.

"Nico showed on Sunday that the performance is still there, even at 37. He did a superb job."

Hulkenberg, it turns out, came close to landing a top drive more than once. Marko confirmed that Red Bull seriously considered him for the seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2021.

"That was before we signed Checo Perez," he told Osterreich. "Looking back, Checo won then, while Nico was throwing away races.

"But he's improved. The older he gets, the fewer mistakes he makes. That’s why he has a good contract with Audi."

Indeed, Hulkenberg’s commitment to the Audi project from 2026 may now be what’s keeping him from consideration for the current opening at Red Bull, where Yuki Tsunoda’s position remains uncertain.

Sport Bild also revealed that Ferrari came very close to signing Hulkenberg in 2013, following intense negotiations with then-team boss Stefano Domenicali.

"The storied racing team presented the then-Sauber driver with a 45-page contract that had been negotiated down to the last detail," the publication reported.

But the deal fell through at the final hurdle, with late Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne reportedly vetoing the move for reasons Hulkenberg still doesn’t understand.

Looking ahead, Hulkenberg is now set to lead Audi’s debut into Formula 1, with expectations building.

"Nico will help the team get off the starting blocks," former F1 race winner David Coulthard said. "The task is clearly enormous, but he’s proven he can extract the maximum from any situation.

"I absolutely believe more podiums are possible."]]>

