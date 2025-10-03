Horner tipped for multiple F1 comeback paths

The Formula 1 paddock is alight in Singapore with talk of Christian Horner’s next chapter, after the former Red Bull boss walked away with a reported $80-100 million payoff.

That settlement clears the way for Horner, 51, to re-enter the sport from mid-2026, with three potential avenues currently being speculated on. One option is Haas, though team chief Ayao Komatsu wasted no time dismissing the idea. "It's true that he approached us and one of our guys had an exploratory, let's say, talk. But that was it. Nothing's going any further," he said.

Meanwhile, Austrian outlet oe24 claims Horner has explored launching Formula 1’s 12th outfit, holding discussions with possible backers. Such an entry would not materialise before 2028, but the word is Horner remains intent on leading a squad of his own once again.

The most convincing whispers point towards Aston Martin and a potential reunion with design legend Adrian Newey. The two are said to have smoothed over past differences, while Horner also has existing links to the British marque through partnerships and the Valkyrie project. Asked by Auto Motor und Sport, Aston Martin CEO Andy Cowell kept the door open.

"As far as I know, Christian is currently taking some time off. But he loves this sport. His successes speak for themselves. Whatever he does, we wish him the best." Pressed on whether Aston requires another heavyweight at the helm, Cowell replied cautiously.

"We are a strong but still young team that has strengthened itself in recent months with great people like Adrian Newey and Enrico Cardile. We have a new factory and the best tools. Christian needs to know what he wants to do in the future." If Horner does link up with the Silverstone outfit, it is thought his role would mirror that of Dr Helmut Marko at Red Bull or the late Niki Lauda at Mercedes – an external advisor with a shareholding stake.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll has already overseen a string of big-name arrivals including Newey, Cardile, Cowell, Bob Bell, Eric Blandin, and ex-Red Bull duo Giles Wood and Giles Scott. "We're growing and building a team that's moving forward," Cowell said. "Our focus was very deliberately on the 2026 season."