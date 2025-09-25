Horner linked with surprise MotoGP leadership role

Christian Horner’s future may hold an unexpected twist, with reports connecting him to a senior position in MotoGP.

The Sun, citing Daily Mail sources, reports that former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone has personally proposed the 51-year-old to lead the motorcycle championship, which was recently taken over by Formula 1 owner Liberty Media.

Horner’s departure from Red Bull, confirmed this week along with speculation of a €60m to €100m payout, has naturally triggered renewed speculation about his next career move.

Alpine and Haas have been named as possible options within Formula 1. A source close to the ousted team boss insisted Horner's priority remains four wheels.

"He has not got head space at the moment to think directly about his next move," the insider said. "He wants to come back to the F1 paddock, but he wants to assess how best to achieve that. He will do.

"He is a workaholic, and so sitting about doing nothing is not what he would choose. Indeed, he didn't choose it. It came to him out of a blue sky."

For now, Horner is reportedly subject to restrictions preventing his F1 return until mid-2026, and it is believed he accepted a smaller payout in order to reduce the length of his ‘gardening leave’.