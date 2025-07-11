Horner linked with Ferrari, Alpine, Aston and Cadillac

Jul.11 (GMM) Just as Christian Horner's 20-year adventure at Red Bull comes to an end, speculation about his next move is already heating up. The 51-year-old was sacked this week, possibly due to a shift in Red Bull's ownership dynamics — with Chalerm Yoovidhya's 51 percent stake reportedly reduced to 49 percent, creating an even split in control with the Austrian faction of the company. While Horner remains under contract as the terms of his exit are finalised, he currently has no "operational" role. It is widely believed, however, that he will soon be free to join another Formula 1 team. He is already being linked to four: Ferrari, Alpine, Aston Martin, and Cadillac. "We'll definitely see this man back in the paddock," former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos told NOS. "But I think Ferrari would have too much of an impact on his family life, because he's a true Englishman who wouldn't just move to Maranello, regardless of whether Ferrari wants him." According to Corriere della Sera, Ferrari decision-makers — while reviewing Frederic Vasseur's future — are not actively considering Horner as a replacement. "I can see him as someone for Aston Martin," Doornbos added. "Or building a team like Alpine and trying to bring it back to the top. He's definitely looking for a new challenge." Auto Bild claims Horner's long-time friend Flavio Briatore could be planning to lure the Briton with an offer that includes team shares. Meanwhile, Auto Motor und Sport believes Cadillac would jump at the chance to sign Horner to replace Graeme Lowdon, whom it describes as less prominent and less successful. "With all due respect to Lowdon, he brings Marussia as a reference — Horner brings Red Bull," wrote correspondent Michael Schmidt. "Lowdon's face is known only to Formula 1 nerds, while Horner's is known to the world thanks to Netflix. With him at the helm, the project would receive a completely different appreciation — and more political weight."

