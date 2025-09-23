Horner exits Red Bull with staggering payout

Christian Horner’s 20-year reign at Red Bull has formally ended and the severance figures being reported rank among the biggest ever seen in Formula 1.

Christian Horner’s 20-year reign at Red Bull has formally ended and the severance figures being reported rank among the biggest ever seen in Formula 1.

On Monday, the team confirmed Horner’s contract - originally set to run until 2030 - had been terminated by mutual agreement after months of internal turmoil.

“Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honour and privilege,” the 51-year-old said, reflecting on six constructors’ crowns, eight drivers’ titles, 124 race wins and 107 poles.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team… I wish Laurent, Max, Yuki and all of the Red Bull Technology Group the very best for the future.”

Red Bull’s Oliver Mintzlaff praised his “tireless commitment, experience and innovative thinking,” but the headlines were dominated by the size of the payout. The reported numbers of the deal vary.

The Times reported a figure of £80m (approximately €93m), while Corriere della Sera cited a range of €80m to €100m. Bild suggested €75m, based on Horner's annual salary of €15m.

Blick noted a €90m payout, adding that his contract, which runs until 2030, could have been worth €140m. The BBC, however, reported a lower figure of around €60m. Even the lowest estimates dwarf early paddock chatter of a $100m exit.

According to Bild, Horner also agreed not to enter the paddock or join a rival until May 2026, while Corriere della Sera claimed he has secured the right to return by mid-2026. For now, Auto Motor und Sport says “no team has signalled interest," but The Sun insists Horner is “free to return to F1 as early as next year.”