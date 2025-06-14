Horner denies interest in Alpine or team equity deal

Christian Horner has dismissed fresh speculation about his future in Formula 1, including reports linking him to Alpine and rumours of team ownership ambitions.

In Barcelona two weeks ago, the long-serving Red Bull team boss laughed off suggestions that Ferrari had approached him to replace Frederic Vasseur.

"My Italian is worse than Flavio's English, so how on earth would that work?" he joked.

But former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher later floated the idea that a move to Alpine might be more realistic, given that Flavio Briatore is searching for a new team principal and that Renault could be open to offering Horner a share in the team.

"That's what he has always wanted," Schumacher said.

Speaking in Montreal, however, Horner firmly denied the renewed speculation.

"You know what Formula 1 is like," he said. "There are always a lot of rumours in the paddock.

"I'm not going anywhere - I'm fully committed to Red Bull. We're working on a lot of interesting technical solutions and we'll soon be introducing our own engine for 2026 - that's a very big and ambitious project."

He acknowledged that Ferrari has made inquiries in the past, but reiterated his loyalty to Red Bull.

"It's always flattering to be associated with other teams, and Ferrari has indeed knocked on my door in the past," Horner told De Telegraaf.

"But my heart is with Red Bull. I'm not going anywhere, not even to Alpine, because there's talk about that too.

"Rumours spread very quickly in the paddock, but I've been working in Formula 1 for 21 years and I have no intention of changing anything."