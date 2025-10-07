Christian Horner’s exit saga from Red Bull is finally over, with a multi-million-euro settlement ending the misconduct case that shadowed the tail end of his career with the team and paving the way for his Formula 1 return.

Christian Horner’s exit saga from Red Bull is finally over, with a multi-million-euro settlement ending the misconduct case that shadowed the tail end of his career with the team and paving the way for his Formula 1 return.

De Telegraaf reports the lawsuit filed by the former Red Bull staffer has been withdrawn following a confidential agreement believed to be worth several million euros.

The woman, whose complaint triggered Horner’s downfall earlier this year, is now working at Cadillac, while Horner himself is free of all contractual ties and reportedly walked away from Red Bull with close to €100m.

The settlement opens the door for Horner to return to the paddock from mid-2026. Sky F1’s Martin Brundle revealed in Singapore that he has spoken directly with the 51-year-old, who is already shaping plans for his next move.

“Formula 1 is his life, that’s where his skills and experience lie,” Brundle said. “He made it clear to me in conversation that he will only come back if he has something to lose.”

Horner’s ambition, according to Brundle, goes beyond a simple team-principal role. He wants ownership and control similar to Toto Wolff’s part-stake at Mercedes.

“Horner wants to be involved in building something, not just managing it,” Brundle added. “He wants far-reaching powers and influence.”

Reports suggest Horner has explored buying into an existing team or even creating his own operation, but the idea of a twelfth entry is already running into firm resistance.

“Current teams and stakeholders will put a lot of pressure on the FIA to say they don’t want a twelfth team at the moment,” Brundle warned.

Even so, the veteran commentator believes Horner’s comeback in some form is inevitable. “There will be partners and sponsors keen to join him on that journey,” he said. “His return is quite realistic.”