Red Bull’s long-time Formula 1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko has voiced serious concern about the growing impact of global conflicts on the sport and the world more broadly.

Speaking to Kleine Zeitung ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the 82-year-old Austrian noted that while Austria remains relatively untouched by ongoing wars, the proximity and escalation are increasingly alarming.

“Thankfully, Austria isn't directly affected by all the war events,” Marko said. “But it's a dangerous situation. In Ukraine, 600 kilometres away, things are escalating - also in the Middle East.”

Despite these tensions, Marko said events like Formula 1 and major football tournaments continue.

“Whether it's football or Formula 1, it still goes on,” he said. “Perhaps it's a good distraction for people to put the potentially massive threat into the background.”

However, Marko acknowledged that some Formula 1 race venues - including Baku, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi - are uncomfortably close to current or potential conflict zones, raising questions about future calendar security.

“No one could have imagined that a war would break out so close to us,” he added.

“The images are simply horrific. Who will finance the reconstruction? And first of all, the weapons?” His conclusion was blunt: “Harder times are ahead.”