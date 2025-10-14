Hamilton pushes Ferrari for changes amid FIA tension

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly filed another internal report urging Ferrari to overhaul its trackside procedures, as the team’s mounting crisis deepens and speculation resurfaces about Christian Horner’s possible move to Maranello.

According to Corriere della Sera, Hamilton has become increasingly outspoken about what he views as operational mismanagement within Ferrari’s race team. T

he seven-time world champion is said to have again raised his concerns directly with senior leadership after growing frustrated by repeated setup errors, rigid weekend structures, and unheeded feedback.

“Lewis expected to have more influence on decisions,” the Italian daily reported, “but instead found himself facing a series of unheard requests and having to battle against internal politics to make improvements.”

The report claims Ferrari’s SF-25 has been compromised by poor coordination between the factory and its trackside engineers.

Frequent setup misjudgments and slow calls on race weekends have reportedly caused performance swings, while the team remains cautious after its double disqualification in Shanghai. Tension with the FIA is also said to be rising.

Corriere della Sera noted that the governing body has conducted “extremely frequent inspections” on Ferrari’s cars, forcing engineers to adopt an overly conservative approach that has further limited performance.

At corporate level, chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna are believed to be demanding visible progress after another winless season.

Despite team boss Frederic Vasseur’s recent contract renewal, pressure is once again building as Ferrari lags behind Red Bull and McLaren.

Meanwhile, Russian commentator Alexey Popov told his YouTube audience that the Horner-to-Ferrari narrative is gaining new momentum.

“You probably couldn’t ignore it. Horner is back at Ferrari with renewed vigor,” Popov said. “Yes, they extended Vasseur’s contract, but there are no results, and there’s discontent. Elkann was there because something clearly needs to be done urgently, so there’s talk they’ll invite Horner. But whether that’s true or not – no one knows.”