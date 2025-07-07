Hadjar says Red Bull future not discussed with Marko

Jul.7 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has yet to raise the subject of 2026 with Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar, despite the rookie’s standout debut season in Formula 1. The 20-year-old French-Algerian has been turning heads with his performance at Racing Bulls this year, arriving in the paddock with both a strong racing pedigree and impressive intellect in the family. His father, Yassine, is a noted quantum physics researcher with a PhD. "I'm under a lot more pressure," Hadjar told Bild newspaper. "My father's job is more complex because it's the hardest in the world, but he can afford to make mistakes and correct them. That's not possible in Formula 1. "With me, the risk is always part of the equation – which my parents don't approve of very much." Hadjar’s mother, Randa, plays a major role in his career as well, acting as his manager. "She's even more involved this year," Hadjar said. "She's my boss, both personally and professionally. Of course I've followed her advice for a long time, but now I'm doing the same in Formula 1. "She's with me at 75 percent of the races. We make a good duo." That duo could soon find themselves promoted to Red Bull Racing, with current No.2 driver Yuki Tsunoda under increasing pressure alongside Max Verstappen. Many observers believe Hadjar is the leading candidate for the 2026 seat. Still, Hadjar insists he's not caught up in the speculation. "I don't bother with the rumour mill," he said. "If you're not fully focused on the moment, you won't be part of these speculations for long. Because only successful drivers are associated with the top teams. "Of course, I notice what's being written in the media, but that doesn't give me any sense of satisfaction or validation. To be honest, it actually annoys me." Some suggest that taking a seat next to Verstappen is a risk no young driver should welcome, given the Dutchman’s history of overshadowing teammates. But Hadjar appears undeterred. "Every young driver at the Red Bull academy wants to make the jump to Formula 1 and then to Red Bull Racing," he said. "I'm no exception. I'm not in Formula 1 just to be there. I want to achieve the maximum here. "If they'd given me a McLaren, I would have been confident enough to say I wanted to become the first rookie ever to become world champion. And becoming champion is more realistic when you're driving for one of the top teams." Despite his strong start to 2025, Hadjar says Marko has not yet brought up the topic of promotion. "He is satisfied with my performance and we talk, but not about this topic," he revealed.]]>

