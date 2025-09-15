Hadjar proud of Prost comparison amid rookie success

Isack Hadjar says being nicknamed ‘Little Prost’ is something he welcomes rather than feels weighed down by.

The 20-year-old Racing Bulls newcomer has impressed in his first Formula 1 campaign, highlighted by a debut podium finish at Zandvoort.

His strong results have already strengthened expectations that he will be promoted to the senior Red Bull team as Max Verstappen’s teammate in 2026.

Speaking at the Red Bull Motormania event at Magny-Cours, Hadjar commented on the long-standing comparison with Alain Prost.

“It’s an honour,” he told RMC Sport. "That’s four titles. He’s the greatest French driver in history, which is nice. Now, it’s not a burden at all, and I’m even starting to talk more and more with Alain, we’ve developed a good relationship, so I’m really honoured.”

Hadjar also looked back on his breakthrough result at the Dutch Grand Prix. “I didn’t feel much at the time,” he admitted. “I was more thinking about my whole journey since karting and all the struggles I encountered before arriving in Formula 1. For me, it really got to that level, it was really unachievable.

“To be there and to have this podium, so early in my career, it was a little hard to imagine. “It’s not a dream and everything, it’s a goal that I had. It was my first podium, I did it, now we move on.”

Soon to turn 21, Hadjar is the youngest French driver ever to reach the F1 podium.