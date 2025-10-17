FIA unveils ‘ADUO’ plan to prevent 2026 engine gap

The FIA has introduced a new mechanism aimed at preventing any single power unit manufacturer from dominating Formula 1 under the sweeping 2026 regulations, a system called “Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities” (ADUO).

The FIA has introduced a new mechanism aimed at preventing any single power unit manufacturer from dominating Formula 1 under the sweeping 2026 regulations, a system called “Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities” (ADUO).

The initiative was approved at the latest World Motor Sport Council meeting, chaired by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who joined the session remotely from the federation’s new London office.

“I am delighted to be joining you today from our new FIA office in London, a milestone that reflects our continued efforts to strengthen and globalise our Federation,” Ben Sulayem said. The FIA explained that the 2026 rule updates - covering the survival cell, suspension, aerodynamics and power unit - will now include “greater development opportunities for PU manufacturers who find themselves significantly behind their competition.”

Engine performance will be reviewed three times during the 2026 season, after Races 6, 12 and 18. Manufacturers judged to be substantially underperforming could receive additional dyno hours, limited cost cap flexibility, and further chances to modify their homologated units.

The move is designed to avoid a repeat of 2014, when Mercedes’ hybrid engine dominated the early years of F1’s previous regulation cycle.

Spanish outlet Soy Motor described ADUO as a “soft balance of performance,” intended to help newer suppliers such as Audi and Red Bull Powertrains catch up more quickly.

In addition, the FIA will allow cost cap relief for power unit makers dealing with severe reliability issues, ensuring such problems do not cripple their long-term competitiveness.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Cowell - the former Mercedes engine chief who now oversees Honda’s 2026 program - said the next-generation hybrid formula presents “an exciting engineering challenge.”

“What I see is an engineering-led organisation putting in maximum effort to develop performance, improve efficiency, save mass and pursue ambitious reliability targets,” Cowell told Marca.