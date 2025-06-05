Ferrari still developing '25 car despite McLaren gap

Ferrari has not written off its 2025 Formula 1 campaign just yet.

According to German newspaper TZ, tensions are building between Lewis Hamilton and his new team over whether to keep investing in the current car or shift focus entirely to the sweeping 2026 rule changes.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur believes there’s still room for improvement in this year’s package.

With Ferrari now second in the constructors' championship behind McLaren, he sees value in pushing on.

"We've recovered well from the big gap we had at the beginning," said the Frenchman. "But we're here to win and McLaren is way too far ahead."

That gap currently stands at a staggering 197 points - more than Ferrari’s total haul for the season so far.

Making matters worse, Ferrari had hoped that the FIA’s clampdown on flexible wings would peg McLaren back in Barcelona - that didn’t happen.

"They still clearly have the best car," Vasseur admitted. Even Red Bull has acknowledged that McLaren’s performance is becoming increasingly uncatchable.

But with just nine rounds completed in a 24-race calendar, it would be premature for Ferrari to raise the white flag.

"We will continue to push ahead with development," Vasseur confirmed.

Whispers from Maranello suggest a revised rear suspension concept could be one of the upcoming upgrades, but the team boss isn’t giving away much.

"We don't want to give anything away," said the 57-year-old. "There are visible updates that must be announced, and there are those that are invisible and must not be announced."