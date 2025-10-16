Ferrari rejects latest Horner speculation

Ferrari has dismissed reports linking Christian Horner to Maranello, insisting team principal Frederic Vasseur retains the full support of management.

According to Corriere della Sera, recent rumours from Britain and Germany suggesting Horner has been in contact with Ferrari chairman John Elkann are “destined to remain just that, unfounded.”

The Italian daily said Ferrari leadership has “reaffirmed their confidence” in Vasseur despite a difficult season that has left the team at risk of falling to fourth in the constructors’ standings.

“Christian Horner is not on Ferrari’s radar,” wrote journalist Daniele Sparisci. “Sources close to Maranello have revealed that management has reiterated their trust in Fred Vasseur, whose contract - renewed just two months ago - runs for several years.”

Sky Italia supported that account, calling the Horner talk “completely unfounded.” Commentator Carlo Vanzini noted that if Ferrari had intended to make a change “the right moment would have been July, when Horner’s Red Bull departure and Vasseur’s renewal occurred within weeks of each other.”

“There is no evidence of any conversation between Horner and President Elkann,” Sky Italia reported. “Elkann has instead confirmed his full confidence, continuity, and stability in the Vasseur project.”

While Ferrari’s form has faltered since the renewal, Vasseur said the team remains focused and united ahead of Austin.

“We know we haven’t fully exploited the potential of our package in recent races,” he said. “But the team is united and fully determined to turn things around.”

Meanwhile, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem sparked online chatter by posting a photo on Instagram dining with Horner and McLaren CEO Zak Brown, a combination that quickly reignited speculation about Horner’s future.