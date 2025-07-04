Ferrari postpones debut of new rear suspension

Jul.4 (GMM) Ferrari has delayed the debut of its much-anticipated rear suspension upgrade, contrary to earlier expectations that it would appear at this weekend’s British Grand Prix. Following the positive results from the new floor introduced in Austria, rumours had circulated that the next step in Ferrari’s upgrade plan would be implemented immediately at Silverstone. Loic Serra, Ferrari’s recently appointed technical director, has reportedly been focused on the rear suspension concept for months. The component has been identified as a major shortcoming in the 2025 car design, originally laid out under his predecessor, Enrico Cardile. However, according to reports in the specialist Italian press, the team wants to ensure the substantial change works as intended. The current plan is to run the new suspension during a ‘filming day’ test at Mugello later in July. "When you end up last year like we did, fighting for victories, fighting for the constructors' championship, we started this year hoping that at least we'd start in the same position," Charles Leclerc said at Silverstone. "But now we are finding our way again with the development. I know there are more things coming, hopefully as soon as possible, which will help us to close the gap to McLaren and to Red Bull as well," he added. While Leclerc focuses on 2025, teammate Lewis Hamilton appears more invested in the 2026 car project — which Serra is also leading. "I'm working with Loic," Hamilton confirmed, "and the rest of the team to ensure the next car has some of my DNA in it. "I want a car to win next season."]]>

