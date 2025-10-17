Ferrari closes ranks to dismiss Horner speculation

Ferrari and its drivers have moved swiftly to silence renewed rumours that team boss Frederic Vasseur could be replaced by Christian Horner, insisting the Scuderia remains united and focused ahead of the US Grand Prix.

Recent reports from Britain and Germany claimed Horner had spoken with Ferrari chairman John Elkann, but a team spokesperson told Marca the claims are “baseless.”

“These rumours don’t even deserve to be commented on,” the spokesperson said. “Let’s look at the facts instead of the rumours, the fact is that our senior management renewed its confidence in Fred two months ago.”

Charles Leclerc told Sky Italia the speculation had become distracting. “It’s quite a difficult time, with so many things around the team that I don’t understand where they’re coming from,” he said. “It’s not just the rumours about Horner. That’s why I hope for a good weekend, to forget all these things and turn the page.”

Leclerc also dismissed talk that his management has explored options beyond Maranello. “I’ve always said I want to win with Ferrari and become world champion. Nothing has changed,” he said. “Ferrari attracts speculation like a magnet, and people spout nonsense that isn’t based on facts. It’s pretty annoying at times.”

Lewis Hamilton, who joined Ferrari this season, echoed the message in Austin. “I don’t know where the rumours have come from,” he said. “It’s a little distracting for us as a team. The team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred. Fred, I, and the whole team are working really hard on the future. These things aren’t helpful.”

Leclerc said Ferrari’s goal remains to secure second place in the constructors’ championship. “We don’t have the raw speed of McLaren, Mercedes, or Red Bull, but we’re not even a second behind,” he noted. “If we have a good weekend, we can challenge for podiums, and maybe take second from Mercedes.”

Ferrari has already shifted focus to the 2026 rules overhaul, halting further upgrades to this year’s car. “We’ve stopped development to focus entirely on 2026,” Leclerc said. “I hope that pays off next season.”