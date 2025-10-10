Elkann and Vigna speak out as Horner rumour spreads

Ferrari’s top management has stepped forward publicly amid intensifying unrest at Maranello – and as new speculation links former Red Bull boss Christian Horner to a possible future role with the Italian team.

Following reports of crisis meetings between chairman John Elkann, CEO Benedetto Vigna and team principal Frédéric Vasseur, both Elkann and Vigna used Ferrari’s Capital Markets Day to deliver rare statements on the state of the Formula 1 operation. Vigna openly conceded that Ferrari’s on-track form has fallen short.

“Our goal was to win races,” he said. “We achieved that with the 499P in endurance racing, but in Formula 1 we need to improve. We must win because it's our duty to our loyal fans around the world.”

Elkann’s address focused on reaffirming his personal commitment to Ferrari’s heritage and people. “I am committed as chairman, as majority shareholder, and above all in the name of a lifelong passion of mine – my passion for Ferrari,” he declared. “We will continue to invest, to innovate and build. We will continue to attract and train extraordinary people and will continue to demonstrate, year after year, the uniqueness of Ferrari.”

Their remarks come after weeks of growing uncertainty around the team. Charles Leclerc’s representatives have hinted he could depart after 2026, while Oscar Piastri is being linked with a 2027 seat.

Despite Vasseur’s recent contract renewal, Italian and German outlets suggest faith in his leadership remains “fragile” amid continuing inconsistency. According to F1-Insider journalist Ralf Bach, Elkann is already assessing alternatives – among them Horner, who recently settled his Red Bull exit by accepting a smaller payout. Bach reported: “It's clear why Horner is doing this. He wants to avoid the trial because he's currently looking for a job, maybe even getting one. If he really sees an opportunity at Ferrari, what just happened makes perfect sense.”

He added: “Despite the contract extension, Ferrari apparently wants to get rid of Vasseur, and John Elkann is apparently really focused on securing Christian Horner.”

Bach cautioned that such a move could strain any future approach to Max Verstappen, whose entourage clashed with Horner during Red Bull’s internal upheaval. “They're apparently unaware that they're closing the door for Verstappen,” he said. “Horner has 14 world championship titles on his résumé. Elkann is considered a very emotional guy who isn't interested in what he thought yesterday, but rather what he thinks today.”