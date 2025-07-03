Domenicali says F1 has 'plan B' amid global conflict fears

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says the sport has contingency plans in place in case global conflicts escalate, but he's not currently concerned about any disruption to the 2025 season.

With geopolitical tensions rising in Ukraine, Israel, and Iran, Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko recently remarked that sport, including Formula 1, "still goes on."

However, some are beginning to question whether races scheduled for the Middle East - including Baku, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi - may be in jeopardy as the conflicts unfold.

"To say something on that is very, very difficult," Domenicali told the Gulf News during a visit to Downing Street to meet the UK prime minister.

Following recent reports of an Iranian strike on a US base in Qatar, nearby air traffic was disrupted, raising concerns about the region’s stability. Despite that, Domenicali downplayed the likelihood of race cancellations.

"So far, we don't have this kind of signal and so we are really hoping not," he said. "So I don't want to even think about it, mainly for the bigger picture and not for the racing itself. And of course, in case, we have a plan. But let's hope this will not be even thinkable."

If races in the Middle East were to be called off, replacing them with European events late in the season could prove logistically challenging due to winter conditions.

"Europe is big," Domenicali noted. "The temperatures are quite mild in certain areas.

"We definitely cannot go in places where there will be snow," he smiled. "But as I said, I am not even thinking about that.

"We are not worried at all that this will have an effect on the championship."