The 2026 Formula 1 driver market is heating up fast as rumours swirl and teams begin to shape their future lineups.

Red Bull’s sudden dismissal of Christian Horner is being interpreted in some quarters as a last-ditch effort to convince Max Verstappen to stay put, though fresh speculation linking him to a meeting with Toto Wolff in Sardinia has been firmly denied.

Still, former grand prix driver Ralf Schumacher believes a Verstappen move remains a real possibility.

"We are hearing now that the Mercedes management is showing a lot of interest in Verstappen," he told Sport1.

"I think if they show him that they will do everything for him to come, he will make the move, because he really wants to win and needs something new for that now."

"The problem is that he is with a team that has done everything for him, and it is not easy to give up something like that," Schumacher added.

"I still think something will happen after the summer break. I can't imagine he will stay because I suspect Red Bull will need three to five years to rebuild everything and be at the top again."

If Verstappen does decide to jump ship, his girlfriend’s brother Nelson Piquet jr suggests the Dutchman would likely be paired with Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli.

That in turn could open the door for George Russell to head to Red Bull, where he may line up alongside French rookie Isack Hadjar.

The New Zealand Herald reports that Hadjar’s anticipated promotion boosts the odds that Liam Lawson will stay on at Racing Bulls for 2026.

Lawson's teammate would then be 17-year-old Arvid Lindblad, who recently secured his FIA super license and is now regularly testing Red Bull machinery.

The Anglo-Swedish youngster made his F1 debut during practice at Silverstone for Red Bull Racing.

"Lindblad was back in the car the week after the Silverstone GP," said Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko to Speed Week.

"He completed more than 100 laps and demonstrated excellent physical condition and competitive lap times."

Elsewhere on the 2026 grid, signs point to an imminent announcement from Cadillac, with Auto Motor und Sport reporting that the American marque intends to reveal its first driver before the summer break.

During the British GP weekend, Valtteri Bottas was spotted in conversation with Cadillac team boss Graeme Lowdon, while other contenders mentioned include Felipe Drugovich, Frederik Vesti, and Mick Schumacher.

"Bottas, Schumacher, and Drugovich held talks with Cadillac officials on the sidelines of the Silverstone weekend," reported journalist Michael Schmidt.

"However, no contracts have been signed yet." Schmidt adds that Cadillac is under pressure to sign at least one seasoned driver soon, with only inexperienced American drivers having taken part in simulator work so far.

"Indycar driver Colton Herta is only a candidate once Cadillac has established itself in Formula 1," Schmidt noted.

As part of its testing and development phase, Cadillac will be supplied with a 2023 Ferrari chassis, a key benefit of its upcoming engine partnership with the Maranello-based outfit.

"For the so-called TPC tests, Cadillac will receive a 2023 Ferrari from its future engine partner," Schmidt confirmed.