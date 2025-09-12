Cadillac simulates Monza weekend in F1 build-up

Cadillac has taken another step toward its 2026 Formula 1 debut by running a full-scale simulated race weekend during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Autosprint reports the American manufacturer mirrored every element of a grand prix from its bases in Charlotte and Silverstone, with engineers, strategists and communications staff working as if the team were already competing.

About 50 personnel were involved, with simulator sessions updated in real time and followed by technical debriefs.

Reliability checks covered the power unit and transmission, while strategy groups rehearsed scenarios including tyre wear, safety cars and weather swings.

"It wasn't just an academic exercise - the goal was to replicate the complexity of a race weekend in every detail," journalist Ilaria Toscano explained.

Cadillac, managed by Dan Towriss and Graeme Lowdon, first tested the concept during the Spanish GP in Barcelona earlier this year.

Processes to simulate the drivers' balancing of interviews, sponsorship demands and engineering briefings were also done. Data from the virtual weekends is also feeding predictive software tools designed to refine Cadillac’s race strategy ahead of its official debut in Melbourne 2026, the Italian magazine said.

Towriss’ new personal assistant Fiona Hewitson - previously at the heart of the Christian Horner-Red Bull controversy - is part of the management structure now steering Cadillac’s entry into Formula 1.