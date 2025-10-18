Ben Sulayem to stand unopposed in FIA election

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will run unopposed in December’s election, after all three prospective challengers were ruled out under the federation’s strict nomination system.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will run unopposed in December’s election, after all three prospective challengers were ruled out under the federation’s strict nomination system.

American motorsport official Tim Mayer, along with two female candidates, had expressed interest in contesting the presidency, but were blocked by the FIA’s regional endorsement rules. Mayer confirmed his exclusion during a press conference in Austin, accusing the organisation of staging what he called “the illusion of democracy.” “There will be only one candidate, the incumbent,” Mayer said.

“That's not democracy – that's the illusion of democracy.” FIA presidential candidates must nominate six vice-presidents, one from each of the world regions represented on the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC). But in South America, the only eligible representative is Fabiana Ecclestone, the Brazilian wife of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who has already declared support for Ben Sulayem — effectively blocking any rival ticket. With no alternative nominations possible, Mayer and the other potential candidates were unable to qualify.

Mayer also criticised a reduction in WMSC membership, which has fallen from 40 in 2021 to 29 this year, claiming the smaller pool of representatives makes challenges impossible. “When elections are decided before ballots are cast, that's not democracy – that's theatre,” he said. “And when member clubs are left with no real choice, they become spectators, not participants.”

He questioned whether the decline reflected apathy or influence from the top. “Did member clubs suddenly lose interest in shaping the sport? Were they persuaded, pressured or promised something not to stand? I cannot say for sure,” Mayer said. According to Mayer, several FIA clubs privately told him they feared repercussions for speaking out. “Across our travels, many member clubs told me: ‘We want to speak, but we can’t.’ Clubs fear losing projects, funding, or recognition if they simply question the system.”

Despite being unable to stand, the American said he would continue campaigning informally to highlight what he sees as flaws in FIA governance. The matter was raised later in the Austin paddock, where Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he had not seen Mayer’s comments but acknowledged the advantage of incumbency. “I haven't heard the press conference and what has been said,” Wolff said. “But it's clear, like in any sport or politics, as an incumbent you have certain advantages — nothing new. And in that respect, it was pretty obvious and clear that we're going into the next legislative period with Mohammed at the top of the FIA.”

Red Bull’s Laurent Mekies said teams were focused on maintaining good relations with the governing body. “Every governing body — or even every country — has a different election process. I believe the one in place at the FIA has been there for quite a long while now,” he said. “As far as we are concerned, as teams, what is important is that the relationship with the FIA is very strong at the moment. We have been working hard with the FIA and F1 on these 2026 regs, and we look forward to the next steps.”

An FIA spokesperson defended the election framework, insisting it remains fair and transparent. “The FIA presidential election is a structured and democratic process, to ensure fairness and integrity at every stage,” the statement said. “Prospective candidates have had since the publication of the detailed information on 13 June to prepare their applications.”