Baku rumours put Horner Red Bull exit at $100m

Christian Horner could be in line for a severance package approaching $100 million as part of his Red Bull departure, according to paddock chatter in Baku.

"There's a lot of speculation," former F1 driver Christijan Albers told Viaplay. "I'm really surprised, because I heard today that they're settling for almost a hundred million severance payment." Horner was removed after a drawn-out internal battle that began with last year’s sexting scandal, with no word yet on his next step in Formula 1.

Reports suggest he still had five years left on his contract. "Then I thought, how is that possible?" Albers said. "He was earning eight million a year, so that's forty million. Where did the other sixty million come from?"

"There are a lot of rumours going around," he added. "I've heard he might even want to buy his way into Haas. There were also rumours he was going to Cadillac, but that female employee works there now. That's where the lawsuit stems from, so I'd rule that out.

"You also see him flirting with Alpine and Haas, but he has to wait and see if there's a settlement first."