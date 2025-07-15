Audi rules out Christian Horner as an option, says report

Speculation that Christian Horner might be heading to Audi following his shock dismissal from Red Bull has already been quashed.

Although the Formula 1 world is still reeling from the dramatic mid-season sacking, Bild newspaper has published insider details on how the 51-year-old team boss was informed of his exit.

"Horner's Red Bull career ended in a luxury London hotel," the German publication reports, claiming the decision was delivered by shareholders Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya, alongside Dr Helmut Marko and Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

According to Bild, Mintzlaff was the “mastermind” behind the move and had been “weighing the decision for weeks.”

The roots of the internal power shift reportedly trace back to October 2022, when Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz passed away.

"Horner began taking over more and more of Mateschitz's responsibilities," the newspaper noted.

A key moment came on July 2 this year, when both Yoovidhya and Max Verstappen failed to attend Horner’s annual clay pigeon shooting event, a symbolic show of disconnection. Bild claims Verstappen withdrew citing a stomach illness.

While the exact terms of Horner’s severance are still under negotiation, it’s believed he is free to join another team in the paddock.

"There’s an open secret," wrote Ferrari insider Leo Turrini in Quotidiano Nazionale. "Horner recently turned down two offers from Ferrari. Will there be a third?"

However, Corriere della Sera now reports that Ferrari is “no longer interested,” pointing instead to Alpine, where Flavio Briatore’s growing influence could open the door to a Horner partnership, potentially involving a shareholding deal.

There has also been mention of Cadillac as a possible destination, but fresh rumours this week linking Horner to Audi have now been flatly denied.

"Horner is not an option at Audi," Bild insisted. "The future of the long-time Red Bull team boss remains uncertain."

One thing that is confirmed is his successor: respected former Ferrari and FIA figure Laurent Mekies, who steps up from his existing role at Racing Bulls.

The Frenchman will take the reins for Red Bull’s immediate and final 2025 car development, beginning with the next two rounds in Belgium and Hungary.

"We have to show Max (Verstappen) that there's light at the end of the tunnel," team advisor Marko said.