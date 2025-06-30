Assen open to F1 but sees little chance amid global shift

Jun.30 (GMM) The chairman of the Assen circuit has played down any realistic hopes of keeping Formula 1 in the Netherlands once Zandvoort drops off the calendar.

Max Verstappen recently debuted a special helmet design to mark what he calls his three 'home' grands prix – starting with Austria, where Red Bull promotes the race at the Red Bull Ring.

That event’s future is now secure, as Formula 1 announced on Sunday that the Austrian Grand Prix has been extended through to at least 2041. The announcement was made in the presence of Mark Mateschitz, son of late Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

“I’m proud to continue my father’s path,” said the 33-year-old Mateschitz – even though the day itself was overshadowed by Verstappen’s first-lap retirement and a frightening pre-race incident involving a collapsing advertising bridge.

Also present at the circuit on Sunday was former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, who joined the podium celebrations.

“I’m proud that the race has proven itself in Styria,” said the 94-year-old. “It should be held here as long as Formula 1 exists.

“This grand prix belongs to Formula 1. I have only good memories here and no bad ones.”

Verstappen’s ‘home’ helmet will also appear at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa – in the country of his birth – and at Zandvoort in the Netherlands.

However, the Zandvoort round will leave the F1 calendar after 2026, sparking speculation about whether the sport might consider keeping a Dutch race alive while the 27-year-old world champion is still active.

A logical alternative would be the TT Circuit Assen, well known for its MotoGP pedigree.

“We are suitable for Formula 1,” Assen circuit chairman Arjen Bos told NPO Radio 1.

“In that respect, it is certainly realistic that there could be a race in Assen. There is just no concrete offer on the table yet and I don't know if Formula 1 is interested in a race in the Netherlands.

“If they want to race here, then we are ready for it.”

Despite Austria’s long-term deal, Bos believes other European venues won’t be so fortunate.

“If races have to be dropped, Western Europe will be the first to go,” he warned. “The sport is becoming increasingly global and that is why I think the chances for us are small.

“But if an opportunity arises, we will certainly seize it.”]]>

