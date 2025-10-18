Formula 1 will switch its US broadcasting rights from ESPN to Apple TV next season, after the technology giant confirmed a five-year exclusive partnership said to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The agreement marks Apple’s most significant move yet into live sport and builds on its growing connection with Formula 1 following the box-office success of F1: The Movie, now the highest-grossing sports film in history. Under the new deal, Apple TV subscribers will have access to every practice, qualifying, sprint, and grand prix session, with select broadcasts available free through the Apple TV app.

“2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1 and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage in a way that only Apple can,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice-president of Services. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali called the partnership “an incredibly exciting” step toward expanding the sport’s footprint in America.

“We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the US and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked,” he said.

The deal replaces ESPN’s long-standing US contract and follows months of speculation about Apple’s growing interest in the series, with sources saying the new package is substantially more valuable than its predecessor. In Austin, team principals said Apple’s arrival would supercharge Formula 1’s US reach.

“I think it’s very realistic,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. “They had a fantastic movie which kind of whet their appetite. If you think about the reach of the different platforms they have and the technology they have—and we’re in a very technology-driven sport—there’s a lot of enthusiasm. Eddie Cue has a lot of passion for Formula 1, and that always helps.

“We’re going to work with them closely and are excited to see what next year looks like.” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agreed. “I definitely believe this is going to be a big boost for us—not only in the United States, but also all around the world,” he said.

“When you have the buy-in from senior leaders like Eddie and his people, then we’re in a good place. It doesn’t go much better than Apple.” Red Bull’s Laurent Mekies added: “The reach is going to be incredible. We’ve been trying to engage with the US fan base for so many years, and it’s picked up so well in the last few years. Then suddenly you discover a completely new land and new potentials with this deal with Apple. It’s super exciting for the fans.”