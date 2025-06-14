Another F1 steward suspended over media comments

A second former Formula 1 driver has landed in hot water with the FIA over public remarks deemed inappropriate for a race steward.

Derek Warwick, a veteran of the sport and long-serving steward, has been stood down from his duties at the Canadian Grand Prix after making blunt comments about current drivers in an interview with a gambling outlet.

The incident mirrors the earlier case of Johnny Herbert, who was also sidelined by the governing body just ahead of the 2025 season opener in Melbourne.

Herbert had raised eyebrows for labelling Max Verstappen as having a “horrible mindset” in separate media interviews with gambling websites.

The FIA deemed his dual role in media and officiating as incompatible. Now it’s Warwick’s turn in the spotlight.

Speaking last week, the 70-year-old described Yuki Tsunoda as a “disaster” for Red Bull and compared Lance Stroll unfavourably with drivers like Liam Lawson.

The FIA was quick to respond. “Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward,” read the official statement.

Warwick has since accepted fault and offered an apology, the FIA added.

The FIA confirmed he will return to officiating duties at the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix, with Enrique Bernoldi stepping in for Canada.

