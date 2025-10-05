George Russell cruises to victory in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix as Lando Norris cuts the gap to Championship leader and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri

George Russell has secured victory in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix in a race which saw Lando Norris eat into Oscar Piastri's Championship lead.

Given the lack of overtaking opportunities, the start was key and Russell got away well in his Mercedes to lead Max Verstappen heading into the first corner.

From there on in, it was one-way traffic at the front with the main talking point stemming from Norris and Piastri making contact in the opening corners.

Piastri voiced his frustration, claiming that Norris - who had minor front-wing damage - should give back the position, but it was ultimately deemed to be a racing incident by McLaren.

The Constructors Championship was sealed by McLaren as Norris and Piastri finished third and fourth behind Russell and Verstappen, yet the talking point will remain for days to come.



LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO! ? A brilliant start from George Russell sees him easily convert pole into the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/HHkvpjD7WU

— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 5, 2025

Norris, Piastri react to first-lap incident

After the race, Norris defended the move, suggesting that the "slippery" section of the track contributed to what transpired.

The Briton said: "It was slippery and also wet in a lot of places but it's racing and I put it on the inside, I had a small correction but nothing more than that.

"It was good racing and I wish I could have driven a little bit more, I wish that there were a few more overtaking opportunities today, but I feel like I did everything I could and I'm happy with that."



A spicy start in Singapore between Lando and Oscar ? pic.twitter.com/4oeP2yKJf9

— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 5, 2025

Piastri was reserved when asked for his take on the incident, saying: "Obviously it was a difficult race and first lap but I've not seen the replay...so I will go and have a look.

He added: "I don't think there was any intention of contact but there was and I need to look at the replay and look at exactly what happened."

How does the F1 Championship look?

Norris has reduced Piastri's Championship lead to 22 points having taken three points more than him from Singapore.

Defending Verstappen cannot be ruled out of a late charge for the title having earned six points more than Piastri from his second-placed finish, now sitting 63 points behind with six races remaining.

Russell is back to within 36 points of Verstappen, but the Mercedes is almost certainly assured of fourth at worst now that he is 64 points ahead of Charles Leclerc in fifth spot.