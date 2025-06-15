Mercedes driver George Russell wins Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix after Lando Norris crashes into McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri during the closing stages.

Having started on pole and expertly led for most of the race, the Briton had already been on course to prevail in Montreal.

However, the conclusion was an anti-climax after Norris made a move down the pit straight that he admitted was "stupid" and 'all his fault' soon after being forced to retire.

After a thrilling two corners where the McLaren pair changed position, Piastri came out on top as lap 66 came to a close, but lap 67 started with Norris clipping the back of the Championship leader's car looking for a gap that was not there.

The end result was Norris losing his front wing and coming to an immediate halt, Piastri fortunate to avoid any lasting damage or a puncture.

Once the safety car was deployed, it gave the field chance to pit, Russell able to complete the formalities and win ahead of Max Verstappen.

Who completed the top 10?

Piastri finished in fourth, behind Kimi Antonelli in the second Mercedes as the 18-year-old became the third youngest podium finisher in Formula 1 history.

Norris's error in judgment moved Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton into fifth and sixth place respectively.

Fernardo Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz Jr completed the top 10.

With regards to the Drivers Championship, Piastri now sits 22 points clear of Norris, with Verstappen moving to within 21 points of the second-placed contender.

Russell strengthens his hold of fourth position in the Championship standings and is now 62 points behind Piastri after landing his first victory since Las Vegas at the back end of 2024.