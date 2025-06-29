F1 header WWW 1

Formula 1

Lando Norris wins battle of McLarens to prevail in Austria Grand Prix, Max Verstappen streak comes to an end

By , Senior Reporter
© Imago
McLaren driver Lando Norris closes the gap on teammate Oscar Piastri in the Drivers Championship with victory at the Austria Grand Prix.

Lando Norris has closed the gap in the Drivers Championship with victory in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

Motivated to make up for crashing into the back of teammate and Championship leader Oscar Piastri in Canada, Norris controlled large parts of the race to seal the win in what was a McLaren one-two.

The Briton's task was made all the more easier through Max Verstappen retiring just a few corners into the race after being hit by Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes driver Antonelli, the rookie who secured his first-ever podium in the last race, lost control under braking and went into the side of Verstappen's Red Bull, the Dutchman's streak of earning points in 31 successive races coming to an end.

Although that was arguably the most dramatic moment of the afternoon, many positions down the field were hotly-contested.


Norris and Piastri wheel-to-wheel during their opening stints and were fortunate to not make contact on one occasion as their team let them scrap for position.

Meanwhile, Piastri was fortunate to survive Franco Colapinto almost driving him off the track during the closing stages, the Alpine rookie focused on remaining in the slipstream of Yuki Tsunoda in a battle for 15th rather than allowing the second-placed driver to pass.

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished third and fourth respectively, while George Russell was fifth in what was a quiet afternoon for the Canadian Grand Prix winner.

Liam Lawson was an excellent sixth in his RB, with Fernando Alonso, Gabriel Bortoleto, Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon completing the top 10.

How does the Drivers Championship look?

Piastri's lead in the Drivers Championship has been cut to 15 points, while Norris is now 46 points clear of third-placed Verstappen.

Russell sits just nine points behind Verstappen in fourth, with Leclerc a further 27 points adrift in fifth position.

Written by
Darren Plant

