Russell hints at short-term Mercedes stay

George Russell insists his Mercedes future is safe – but admits his next contract is still unresolved.

The 27-year-old Briton is expected to remain alongside Kimi Antonelli at Brackley, with team boss Toto Wolff also confirming his commitment. But lengthy talks between the pair have delayed a deal.

"I like to look at the here and now and the short-term future," Russell told The Straits Times. "If I do everything right today, tomorrow and the day after, my long-term goal will be achieved."

Pressed again in Singapore, he smiled: "Surprise. No dates to give you. I told you you'd be the first to know when there's something to report."

He said every renewal is "the most important contract of your life" but added: "There's nothing to worry about, and it will get done when it gets done." Russell denied being difficult in negotiations.

"I don't think so. It's just about something that's fair, mutually beneficial. That's what we all chase."

As for timing, he dismissed the idea of talks dragging into 2026. "No, I don't think so. Things are moving and progressing. There is no necessary danger of that happening, but if it does, it does – but I don't expect it to."

He also revealed his focus is already shifting to the new rules era. "Even just yesterday, I was driving the simulator with the 2026 car and the 2026 engine," Russell said.