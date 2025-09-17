Vowles swaps pitwall for GT3 steering wheel

Williams boss James Vowles stepped out of his team principal role to turn laps in a GT3 machine over the weekend.

The Briton joined Garage59 for a private two-day outing at Circuito de Navarra in Spain, sampling a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo.

“Mostly dry and a great technical circuit,” Vowles reported on social media. “It was great to be back with a team that I have a strong history with.”

Although he admitted to being “rusty” after “a few years” away from the limit, Vowles said he was “very happy with where we ended up after two days of testing.”

The 46-year-old is no stranger to driving himself, having previously entered the 2022 Asian Le Mans Series and earlier GT3 and GT4 competitions.

Reflecting on his latest run, he added: “I had to hang up most of my engineering brain and focus on driving – and loved every second.”