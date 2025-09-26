Vowles supports two-day F1 weekend proposal

Williams boss James Vowles has thrown his support behind cutting Formula 1 race weekends to just two days.

Williams boss James Vowles has thrown his support behind cutting Formula 1 race weekends to just two days.

With Liberty Media weighing more format changes - including doubling the sprint races to 12 by 2027, as well as mooted reverse grids and shorter grands prix - Vowles thinks scrapping Fridays is the right move.

"I don't think we have too many races, but I would not go above where we are at the moment," he told the Business of Sport podcast.

"We're asking people at home to be there for half a year. Half your weekends are watching Formula 1. I think that's about the extreme end of where you can go to. I would change to two-day weekends. I would do Saturday and Sunday."

Vowles said less practice would naturally rather than artificially increase unpredictability. "If you force us, you've got one hour before qualifying and that's it. That's quite a different proposition," he explained.

"Our drivers want every minute in the car. Our engineers will want every minute with the car. But is the sport better if a McLaren qualifies 15th because frankly it got it wrong? You will get that, and you get more variability in the grid."