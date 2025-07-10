Vasseur may face oversight as Ferrari weighs leadership shake-up

© Getty Images

Jul.10 (GMM) Ferrari's difficult 2025 season may be explained, at least in part, by a mysterious technical issue — and a potential reshuffle of team management could be on the cards as well. A newly designed floor was introduced recently, with updated rear suspension expected to debut at Spa. However, after the British Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc hinted that the team’s problems go much deeper. "It's not a balance issue, it's not a grip issue," said the Monegasque driver. "I don't want to go into details, but it's just something very strange that we have to combat in the car. Especially at high speed, it makes it even more difficult. I hope we can solve it. I can't go into details, I'm sorry." Team boss Frederic Vasseur also declined to elaborate. "Charles also said he won't disclose it," said the Frenchman. "I have to follow team orders — I won't disclose it. It can be fixed, but it's true that we're struggling with something." According to Sport1, the underlying issue may relate to the power steering system, which reportedly becomes inconsistent or unreliable at high speed. Lewis Hamilton, who is also driving for Ferrari this year, made a pointed comment at Silverstone: "There are things with this car that we absolutely cannot carry over to next year." These internal challenges come as speculation grows over Vasseur’s long-term role. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed at Silverstone that discussions are underway regarding Vasseur's expiring contract. Recent races have seen increased scrutiny from Ferrari’s upper management. Corriere dello Sport observed: "In Montreal it was Piero Ferrari. In Austria it was (HR boss) Michele Antoniazzi, and at Silverstone it was Vigna." The Italian newspaper reports that Vigna and chairman John Elkann are considering a change to the leadership structure, potentially modelled on systems used by McLaren and Sauber-Audi. The aim would be to place a "super-boss" above Vasseur — similar to a Zak Brown–Andrea Stella or Binotto–Wheatley arrangement. "Elkann would like to make Vasseur's supervision permanent by appointing a super-boss to oversee him," the newspaper revealed. However, Vasseur may resist any such arrangement. As Corriere correspondent Fulvio Solms explained: "Fred isn't one to accept constraints, as he demonstrated at the beginning of 2023, when he asked (John) Elkann for full operational control and a free hand from CEO Vigna. He got everything he wanted. So at this point, the Frenchman, with his full powers, is under discussion." Asked directly about his status at Silverstone, Vasseur said only: "We have to negotiate, and that's what we're doing."]]>

