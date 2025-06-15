Team denies Trump set for F1 drive in Austin

McLaren has flatly denied sensational claims that US president Donald Trump is set to drive one of the team’s Formula 1 cars next week.

McLaren has flatly denied sensational claims that US president Donald Trump is set to drive one of the team’s Formula 1 cars next week.

The rumour emerged over the Canadian Grand Prix weekend via Canal Plus journalist Julien Febreau, who reported that Trump would test an older McLaren F1 machine at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Trump, who is currently facing widespread “No Kings” protests across the United States, made headlines last year for a controversial visit to the McLaren garage during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

He is known to have ties with McLaren CEO Zak Brown, an American himself. Following that visit, McLaren released a statement declaring itself a “non-political organisation”.

As for the idea of Trump - who stands 6 foot 3 and weighs approximately 101 kilograms - climbing into one of McLaren’s F1 cockpits, the team’s response was swift and direct.

"Trump won't be driving our car," a McLaren spokesperson said. "It's absolutely not true."

Trump, now 79, is scheduled to attend the G7 summit in Alberta, Canada on Monday and Tuesday. No further official events have been listed for the remainder of his week.