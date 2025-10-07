McLaren’s dominance on track is being overshadowed by growing turmoil within its driver lineup, as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris’s title fight spills into open tension.

According to Blick, while Piastri is locked in at McLaren at least in 2026, the Australian “has already set his sights on Ferrari for 2027.”

The claim follows a weekend of controversy in Singapore, where the pair’s first-lap clash and frosty aftermath ignited speculation of a rift.

Piastri’s radio fury after being forced wide by Norris - calling the move “not very team-like” - was followed by an abrupt cut of team communications as CEO Zak Brown congratulated him post-race.

Team principal Andrea Stella downplayed the incident. “We asked Oscar to turn off the engine when he arrived, and then the whole car five seconds later. When you do that, the FOM communication also shuts down,” he explained.

Stella also brushed off Piastri’s absence from McLaren’s championship celebrations on the podium, insisting it was a timing issue. “It was an impromptu celebration. Oscar was with the media, and many team members didn’t make it either.”

Even so, Stella acknowledged that the internal rivalry requires close attention. “Our review must be very detailed and analytical,” he said. “If someone begins to feel the rules are being applied unfairly, that could lead to rule violations and the destruction of the entire system.”

Norris was unapologetic about his aggressive move. “If you fault me for putting my car on the inside of a big gap, then you shouldn’t be in Formula 1,” he said.

European media outlets have seized on the drama. AS in Spain wrote that “the team celebration was feigned,” suggesting McLaren may reintroduce stricter ‘papaya rules’ to control its drivers.

France’s L’Equipe described Piastri’s post-race tone as “icy,” while La Gazzetta dello Sport said the long-simmering battle “has truly ignited.”

Sky Deutschland’s Ralf Schumacher said Piastri is “showing more nerves,” while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff predicted that “elbows will be used a bit more” as the title fight tightens.

Austria’s Kleine Zeitung summed up the situation bluntly: “McLaren trouble despite world championship title, has Oscar Piastri had enough of his own team?”