Report: Piastri camp held failed talks with McLaren

Tension inside McLaren is said to have deepened after an unsuccessful attempt by Oscar Piastri’s management to ease growing friction with teammate Lando Norris.

Following the pair’s controversial first-lap clash in Singapore, Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald claims that Piastri’s inner circle - led by his manager Mark Webber - met senior McLaren officials in an effort to “clear the air”.

“Piastri's inner circle met with McLaren to clear the air,” the paper reported. “It didn't work.” German analyst and ex-F1 driver Christian Danner told Motorsport-Magazin that Norris’s aggressive start in Singapore marked a noticeable change in his approach.

“He had a conversation, or a pill, or I don't know what, then suddenly there was a wild, fierce Lando at the start, like there was no tomorrow,” Danner said. “If you also look at his verbal aggression, it seems like he's had a personality transformation.”

Ziggo Sport commentator Olav Mol argued that the team has handled the situation poorly. “McLaren is making far too many excuses,” said the Dutchman. “Piastri should have kept his mouth shut after the stewards said they wouldn't do anything about it,” he added, referring to the Australian’s criticism of the ruling.

“Now that the constructors' title is secured, Norris and Piastri are both thinking ‘Ok, now it's all about me.’ McLaren's problem is going to be multiplied.”

Meanwhile, Mathias Lauda - son of the late Niki Lauda - suggested that Max Verstappen should remain focused on his own campaign amid McLaren’s internal tension.

“Max should focus primarily on his own performance and hope that McLaren makes a few more mistakes,” he said on Servus TV.