Manager hints Leclerc 'waiting' to see Ferrari's '26 form

Charles Leclerc’s manager Nicolas Todt expects a “very hot” Formula 1 driver market in 2027, a forecast that coincides with mounting speculation about Oscar Piastri’s long-term future.

Charles Leclerc’s manager Nicolas Todt expects a “very hot” Formula 1 driver market in 2027, a forecast that coincides with mounting speculation about Oscar Piastri’s long-term future.

Leclerc has remained publicly loyal despite Ferrari’s ongoing struggles, but Todt suggested that many top drivers will reassess their positions once the new regulations take effect.

“A lot of drivers are waiting to see how well each team will have worked, and how good their car will be to say ‘I want to stay in my team’ or ‘I want to go to another team because they are doing a better job,’” Todt told The Straits Times during the Singapore Grand Prix.

He described Leclerc as “one of the best talents of his generation, with Max and a few others,” but admitted Ferrari still lacks the machinery to challenge for titles.

“Today we have a good car, but not enough to win the title,” he said. “We hope next year Ferrari will have a very good car with the new regulations.”

Todt’s remarks come as Piastri’s name continues to surface in connection with Ferrari. The McLaren driver’s frustration after his Singapore clash with Lando Norris has only fuelled talk of a future switch.

Piastri’s manager, former F1 driver Mark Webber, recently told RMC Motori that Ferrari remains “a point of arrival” for the Australian. “For now, he must stay at McLaren,” Webber said.

“He must complete his development, and even if Ferrari remains a point of arrival, he must achieve the final result. In the meantime, it would be better if he improved his Italian,” he joked.