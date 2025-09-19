Leclerc reaffirms Ferrari commitment amid speculation

Charles Leclerc has brushed aside talk that he is losing patience with Ferrari despite another campaign without a genuine title bid.

Charles Leclerc has brushed aside talk that he is losing patience with Ferrari despite another campaign without a genuine title bid. Recent reports in Italy tied his remarks — including sharp criticism of how the 2026 car performed in the simulator — to rising frustration within Maranello.

But speaking to Sky Italia in Baku, Leclerc clarified: "What I said in the past wasn't directed at Ferrari but at the rules. I won't go into that anymore. If we win, I'll love them to death. "Let's try to start this new era on the right foot, but the truth is there are too many question marks for everyone and we don't know what it will be." He also dismissed speculation about a possible exit from the Scuderia.

"I love this team very much, I think that's the answer," said the 27-year-old. "I've always loved Ferrari and that's where my motivation comes from, because I want to bring it back to the top, no matter what. I'll do absolutely everything until I stop believing in the project, but right now I'm fully involved in it, working hard on it, and that's what motivates me."

Leclerc acknowledged Ferrari’s shortfall to McLaren this year. "It's disappointing compared to what we wanted, but it's the situation we're in. As a driver, I have to make the most of it, not just for the team but for myself. I'm very competitive, so I have to keep improving."

He added that over time he has learned to better cope with the pressures of life at Ferrari.

"Since then, it's important to take a step back and not always react to emotions or what is said," he reflected. On the 2026 regulations, Leclerc said his initial concerns have eased.

"The pace of improvement is impressive. I still think it's going to be a huge change and there will be things that will be very difficult to change," he admitted. "But I'm taking it as a challenge. I'm sure that if we win, I'll love these regulations. If not, it could be four long years until the next change."

Finally, responding to Max Verstappen’s recent compliment that Leclerc may be the best driver in the field, he said: "There's a lot of respect between us. "We grew up together and competed against each other for many years. Unfortunately, in F1, we haven't competed properly against each other yet. I hope that will be the case one day."