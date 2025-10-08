Hamilton warns Piastri to stand his ground in McLaren feud

Lewis Hamilton has offered Oscar Piastri a sharp piece of advice as tensions with McLaren teammate Lando Norris continue to rise: “Don’t give up any more positions.”

The seven-time world champion, who famously clashed with Fernando Alonso during his rookie season at McLaren in 2007, smiled when asked what guidance he’d give to the young Australian now battling both for wins and internal standing.

Hamilton’s comment refers to McLaren’s recent team-order controversies, most notably at Monza, when Piastri was told to yield to Norris after his teammate’s slow pit stop.

In Singapore, the pair made contact on lap one, with Piastri questioning why Norris wasn’t asked to hand the place back.

When told of Hamilton’s advice by UOL Esporte’s Julianne Cerasoli, Piastri laughed. “He’s been in that position several times, so I take the advice,” he said.

The 24-year-old, usually known for his calm demeanour, has shown flashes of frustration recently, leading to speculation that the title fight may be wearing on him.

Former F1 driver Christijan Albers told De Telegraaf that Piastri overreacted in Singapore. “What was he whining and complaining about? You’re racing, aren’t you? What an old whiner,” he said.

Albers also rejected comparisons between Singapore and Monza. “Monza was very clear, whoever is ahead decides who pits first,” he explained. “Norris didn’t want a problem with the undercut, then the team made a mistake with the pit stop. That was the team’s fault, not Lando’s.”