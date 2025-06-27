Ferrari upgrades arrive as Leclerc backs team leadership

Jun.27 (GMM) Two weeks after publicly venting frustration at the Italian media in Canada, Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur kept an unusually low profile at the start of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

One of the few references to his name came from Charles Leclerc — in the midst of persistent speculation that Vasseur's contract may not be extended by the Maranello-based team.

But according to Leclerc, things remain calm behind closed doors.

"Every time I arrive at the track I have a smile," said the Monegasque driver. "I like this environment and with Fred we make a good team. We will go back to winning, also with Lewis (Hamilton), obviously.

"That's what we are trying to do, despite the many rumours around the team."

In Austria, speculation about the team principal’s future has so far been overshadowed by Ferrari’s technical developments — most notably the debut of a new floor upgrade.

There are also reports that a revised rear suspension, originally set for Spa, might now appear as early as Silverstone next weekend.

"It's a significant step," Leclerc said of the new floor. "Will it be enough to reach McLaren? I don't think so. The gap is too big.

"Several small steps will be necessary."

Hamilton, meanwhile, appears more focused on Ferrari’s longer-term ambitions — particularly the looming 2026 regulations and the structural overhaul within the team.

"I don't know the exact figures for how much downforce the new floor is supposed to provide," he said Thursday. "I wouldn't say we're expecting much, but fingers crossed it's heading in the right direction."

He also acknowledged that his focus has shifted toward behind-the-scenes efforts rather than short-term results.

"I've talked a lot about it and I don't want to go into any more detail, because I'm not making excuses.

"We've had several issues on both sides — driver and car — and we're working on it," added Hamilton. "There have been a lot of things that have happened over these weekends. Maybe one day it will be revealed all the things that have happened that have held us back.

"Behind the scenes, I'm working hard with Fred and the team to try to implement changes and improvements so that we can have long-term success," said the seven-time world champion.

"I'm working with Loic Serra and the whole crew on next year's front and rear suspension and addressing the understeer issues, making sure that doesn't continue. We want to learn from previous years and we're learning from this year as well. All so that next year is the best we've ever had.

"That's my main goal."

Still, speculation over Vasseur’s leadership continues to dominate Ferrari’s coverage in the Italian press. Former Ferrari driver Rene Arnoux told La Gazzetta dello Sport he’s not impressed by recent results.

"The results that the Scuderia is showing under Vasseur speak for themselves," said Arnoux. "I would like to be wrong and witness more victories for Ferrari. But when we hear the words of the team boss that he is more or less satisfied with fifth place, I cannot understand it.

"I hope that Maranello is already working hard on the development of the car for 2026, otherwise we have to admit that the team is in poor shape."

Leclerc, who has already sampled the 2026 concept in the simulator, echoed Max Verstappen’s reservations about how the new regulations could impact racing enjoyment.

"To be honest, it wasn't much fun," he said. "But we're still in the early stages of development."]]>

