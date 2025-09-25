DRS impact fading as car efficiency increases

Formula 1 drivers are voicing concern that overtaking is once again becoming more difficult, with engineers acknowledging that the drag reduction system is losing its strength.

At Baku, where the circuit features a 2.2-kilometre flat-out stretch, there were just 24 overtakes across 51 laps, seven of which came during the restart. After that, the order remained largely static, with even the quicker McLarens and Ferraris unable to progress.

The ground-effect rules introduced in 2022 were intended to make close racing easier, and initially they succeeded. But Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin says car development since then has shifted the dynamics.

"Cars have become increasingly efficient," he explained. "So the car in front no longer leaves such a big hole in the air for the car behind. The slipstream effect is becoming smaller."

That same trend has reduced the impact of DRS. As teams generate more downforce through the floor, rear wings have become smaller. High-downforce ‘Monaco wings’ are now rarely seen, even at circuits that once demanded them.

With smaller wings comes less drag in normal running and less drag to shed when DRS is activated. "In Monza, the DRS had practically no effect at all, because the wing already offers hardly any drag in the upright mode," Shovlin admitted. "There's nothing the DRS can destroy."