Drivers divided on reverse grids and sprint expansion

Formula 1’s grid is split over proposals to introduce reverse-grid races and expand the number of sprint weekends.

Formula 1’s grid is split over proposals to introduce reverse-grid races and expand the number of sprint weekends.

From 2027, the calendar is tipped to feature twelve sprint events instead of six, with CEO Stefano Domenicali also considering the reverse-grid concept.

Nico Hulkenberg admitted he is content with the current sprint system but uncertain about reversing the order. "Reverse grid stuff? Honestly, I don't know," said the Sauber driver. "That's a bit mixed feelings - and how they would want to do that. It's a challenge F1 faces.

"The sport is popular, obviously you always want to enhance and improve the entertainment side, but you also need to cover and keep a balance with the performance side." Pierre Gasly, enduring a tough season with Alpine, quipped that a reverse grid would have helped him this year but insisted F1 must stay true to its roots.

He also voiced his dislike for sprints. "From a driver's point of view, you have three sessions, you're able to work on the car," the Frenchman began, referring to the traditional weekend format. "Engineering-wise, it's good session to session to optimise and perfect the car for quali. And then you have one main race, which is the main event. I'd be happy to leave it as it is."

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was even more direct. "I think reverse grids ... it might sound obvious from where I'm sat, but it's a bad idea," said the McLaren driver. "In Formula 1, there's nothing more than winning the championship. The last thing we want is things being decided because of reverse grid races."

Rookie Gabriel Bortoleto went further, pushing back on sprint growth itself. "When it's a sprint weekend, there's not a lot of time, and so you have to do things quickly without necessarily being able to maximise them," said the Brazilian. "It's good for the fans, but I don't think I'll go beyond twelve sprints - that's already a high limit for me." He added that doubling the sprints could discourage teams from signing young drivers.

"Teams might think more before hiring rookies, because they'll know they'll have less time to adapt if there are 12 sprints," he said.