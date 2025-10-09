Brown rejects claim he misled Palou with F1 promise

Zak Brown has dismissed allegations that he enticed IndyCar champion Alex Palou with hints of a Formula 1 future to convince him to join McLaren’s US operation.

Just days after McLaren clinched its second straight constructors’ title in Singapore, Brown appeared at London’s High Court for the team’s $20m damages suit against Palou, who backed out of a signed agreement to remain with rival squad Chip Ganassi Racing.

Under questioning, Brown told the court he “never strung along” the Spaniard, explaining that he believed Palou “thought McLaren IndyCar would be a top team.”

According to the Financial Times, McLaren accuses Palou of a “deliberate breach of contract” that caused “deep consternation among McLaren’s sponsors.”

Palou has already acknowledged the breach but disputes the scale of damages, branding the claim “vastly inflated.”

Representing Palou, lawyer Nick De Marco KC said the driver was initially attracted by “the prospect of racing in F1,” but once it became clear the offer concerned only IndyCar, “he ultimately preferred to remain with Ganassi.”

Brown, who earned roughly $50 million last year, has led McLaren’s recent Formula 1 revival, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri spearheading the 2025 drivers' title race. The case in London is ongoing.